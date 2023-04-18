Probe finds evidence of match-fixing in Brazil’s top league

SAO PAULO (AP) — At least six games in Brazil’s top-flight soccer league last year are under investigation for match-fixing. Authorities raided homes of businessmen and players in six Brazilian states and 16 cities as part of their widening probe. Nine players were being questioned, though prosecutors did not reveal their identities. The investigation began in November focusing on three matches and has widened to 11 games, though some were in lower leagues Investigators say players received offers between $10,000 and $20,000 to perform specific actions during matches, like receiving yellow cards and giving out corner kicks. Alleged criminals would profit on betting sites.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.