Pro Women’s Hockey League postpones Ottawa’s game at Boston due to winter storm impacting travel

LOWELL, Massachusetts (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League postponed its game between Ottawa and Boston on Monday due to a winter storm impacting player travel in the Boston area. A make-up date has yet to be determined. The postponement is the first for the newly established six-team league, and comes a week into its 72-game schedule.

