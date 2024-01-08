Pro Women’s Hockey League postpones Ottawa’s game at Boston due to winter storm impacting travel

By The Associated Press
Minnesota forward Kelly Pannek, second from left, and forward Susanna Tapani celebrate a goal by forward Grace Zumwinkle against Montreal during the first period of a PWHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

LOWELL, Massachusetts (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League postponed its game between Ottawa and Boston on Monday due to a winter storm impacting player travel in the Boston area. A make-up date has yet to be determined. The postponement is the first for the newly established six-team league, and comes a week into its 72-game schedule.

