Pro Picks: Week 8 features 3 games with double-digit favorites and five division matchups

A full slate of games returns for Week 8 with several mismatches. Six teams are favorites by at least seven points on BetMGM Sportsbook. Three of those are double-digit favorites. Pro Picks took three of the underdogs to cover the spread. Five games feature division rivals, including showdowns for first place in both the AFC and NFC South. The Vikings and Rams kick off the week on Thursday night while the Giants and Steelers finish up on Monday night. The Cowboys and 49ers renew their rivalry on “Sunday Night Football” with both banged-up teams underachieving.

