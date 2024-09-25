Pro Picks: Week 4 features 5 home underdogs and three unbeaten underdogs

Five home underdogs, a winless favorite and three undefeated underdogs highlight the NFL’s Week 4 schedule. The Bills, Vikings and Seahawks are among five 3-0 teams but they’re road dogs this weekend. The Bengals are 0-3 but they’re road favorites. Home field isn’t an odds advantage for the Giants, Colts, Buccaneers, Panthers and Chargers. Oddsmakers are still trying to figure teams out in September, giving respect to some based on last year’s success and waiting for others to earn more trust.

