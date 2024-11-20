Pro Picks: The ‘Harbowl’ is the only matchup in Week 12 featuring two teams with winning records

Only one game in Week 12 features two teams with winning records: “The Harbowl.” John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens take on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in their third career head-to-head matchup and first since they faced off in the Super Bowl following the 2012 season. Of the seven division matchups this week, none involves two winning teams. The closest is a matchup for first place in the NFC West between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. An AFC North rivalry kicks off the week with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns.

