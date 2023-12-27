Pro Picks: Ravens will beat the Dolphins in a battle for the AFC’s No. 1 seed

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

The AFC’s No. 1 seed is on the line when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fresh off a convincing 33-19 victory over the NFC’s top team, the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens have a tough challenge standing between them and a first-round bye. The Dolphins finally beat a team with a winning record last week in their fourth try. Now, they’ve got a shot at home-field advantage and a bye. If they lose, they could be playing for the AFC East title next week so they’d go from battling for the No. 1 seed to potentially finishing with the fifth or sixth spot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.