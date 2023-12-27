Pro Picks: Ravens will beat the Dolphins in a battle for the AFC’s No. 1 seed

The AFC’s No. 1 seed is on the line when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fresh off a convincing 33-19 victory over the NFC’s top team, the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens have a tough challenge standing between them and a first-round bye. The Dolphins finally beat a team with a winning record last week in their fourth try. Now, they’ve got a shot at home-field advantage and a bye. If they lose, they could be playing for the AFC East title next week so they’d go from battling for the No. 1 seed to potentially finishing with the fifth or sixth spot.

