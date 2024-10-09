Pro Picks: Only 3 home teams are favorites in Week 6

A whopping 10 road teams are favorites in Week 6. That includes three teams with losing records and two who are winless away from home. Overall, home field hasn’t been much of an advantage this season. Road teams are 35-37, excluding two international games. Only Philadelphia, Green Bay and Baltimore are home favorites. Road or away, Pro Picks likes 12 of 14 favorites this week. The schedule kicks off with San Francisco visiting Seattle on Thursday night and Jacksonville takes on Chicago early Sunday morning in London.

