Pro Picks: London is calling the Jets and Vikings while 6 divisional matchups highlight Week 5

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

The NFL kicks off its London schedule in Week 5 along with six division matchups. Only the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and surprising Vikings remain unbeaten at 4-0. The underachieving Jaguars are the lone winless team yet they’re favorites this week. Four teams have early byes at the near quarter-point of the season. The Cowboys-Steelers face off in a rivalry that dates back to two Super Bowls in the 1970s. Pro Picks aims to rebound from a tough week against the spread that featured three half-point losses.

