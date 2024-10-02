Pro Picks: London is calling the Jets and Vikings while 6 divisional matchups highlight Week 5

The NFL kicks off its London schedule in Week 5 along with six division matchups. Only the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and surprising Vikings remain unbeaten at 4-0. The underachieving Jaguars are the lone winless team yet they’re favorites this week. Four teams have early byes at the near quarter-point of the season. The Cowboys-Steelers face off in a rivalry that dates back to two Super Bowls in the 1970s. Pro Picks aims to rebound from a tough week against the spread that featured three half-point losses.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.