Pro Picks: Lions-Packers battle for first in the NFC North and 5 road teams are favorites in Week 9

A first-place showdown, five road favorites and an old Super Bowl rematch highlight the NFL’s Week 9 schedule. The NFC North will be on the line when the Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Lions handed Minnesota its first loss of the season in a battle for first place two weeks ago. The Los Angeles Rams are a surprise road favorite at Seattle in an NFC West matchup. The Seahawks, Cardinals and 49ers are locked in a three-way tie for first place with the Rams right behind. The injury-depleted Buccaneers visit the unbeaten Chiefs on Monday night without several key players in the lineup. The teams met in the Super Bowl four years ago with Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory.

