Pro Picks: Josh Allen and the Bills will slow down Dallas and edge the Cowboys in a shootout

Josh Allen put Buffalo back in the division race. Dak Prescott has Dallas in the chase for the No. 1 seed. The Cowboys-Bills game is the marquee matchup of Week 15. After upsetting Kansas City on the road and getting help when Miami collapsed against Tennessee, the Bills suddenly have a shot to play for the AFC East title if they can make up one game in the standing heading into Week 18 against the Dolphins. They have to find a way to slow down Prescott and the streaking Cowboys. Dallas has won five straight games by an average margin of 23.2 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.