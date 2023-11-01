Pro Picks: Joe Burrow, Bengals will outduel Josh Allen, Bills in playoff rematch

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have hit their stride after a poor start. They need to keep winning because they have no margin for error after an 0-2 start for the second straight year. The Bengals have a difficult challenge on Sunday night facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a playoff rematch. The inconsistent Bills look to avenge a home loss to the Bengals in the divisional round. It’ll be an emotional return for Damar Hamlin and his teammates. Hamlin, who is expected to be inactive, had to be resuscitated on that same field during a Monday night game in January.

