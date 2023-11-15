Pro Picks: Eagles will upset the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch

A Super Bowl rematch featuring the top two seeds in the NFL concludes Week 11. The Philadelphia Eagles visit the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night after both teams were off last week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is is 31-6 after a bye, including the playoffs and his 14 seasons in Philadelphia. He’s one win away from becoming the first head coach to lead two franchises in wins. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles aim to avenge a 38-35 loss to two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. They’ve been the league’s most consistent team despite not playing to their standard. The Chiefs are winning mostly because of a dominant defense while waiting for Mahomes and the offense to get on track.

