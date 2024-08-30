Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, preventing a 3-peat

The Chiefs are going for a three-peat. Aaron Rodgers is trying to propel the Jets to prominence. The Ravens have unfinished business. That’s just three of the contending teams in a stacked AFC. The Bills, Bengals, Texans and Dolphins each have a legitimate chance to go deep in the postseason. The Jaguars could make a run and the Steelers are always competitive. Then there’s the NFC where fewer teams have a shot at the Super Bowl. The 49ers are favorites to win the conference, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. But it’s been a rough training camp in San Francisco because of contract disputes.

