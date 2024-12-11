Pro Picks: Eagles will beat Steelers in a close one and Bills will upset the Lions

A potential Super Bowl preview and the battle for Pennsylvania bragging rights highlight the NFL’s Week 15 schedule. The NFC-leading Detroit Lions put their 11-game winning streak on the line when they host the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Intrastate and interconference rivals meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers 10-3 visit the Philadelphia Eagles 11-2. Those two games feature four of the league’s six teams with double-digit wins through 14 weeks. Pro Picks selects a full slate of games as the NFL has completed the bye portion of its schedule for the remainder of the regular season.

