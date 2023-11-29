Pro Picks: Disrespected Eagles will “upset” the 49ers in an NFC championship rematch

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) are home underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) in an NFC championship rematch on Sunday. Despite coming off impressive comeback wins over Kansas City and Buffalo, the Eagles are just the second team in the last 20 years to be a home underdog with at least a .900 winning percentage and have their starting quarterback healthy in Game 12 or later. The only other one was Pittsburgh vs. New England in 2005 AFC championship. The Patriots won that one. Jalen Hurts has played at an MVP level for the Eagles but he’s facing a tough defense that’s ranked fifth overall.The 49ers and Brock Purdy are healthy and playing at a high level following a three-game losing streak.

