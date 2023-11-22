Pro Picks: Desperate Bills will upset the Eagles 24-23

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff walks off the field after the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after a comeback win in their Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City and have an NFC championship rematch coming up against San Francisco. Sunday’s game against Buffalo sets up for a classic letdown. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL and are the first team since the 2005-06 Colts to start 9-1 two years in a row. The Bills have been a major disappointment this season at 6-5. The Eagles are clearly the better team, but it’ll be difficult to match the emotion and intensity after facing the Chiefs, especially in a short, holiday week coming off a Monday night road win with a more important game against the 49ers looming ahead.

