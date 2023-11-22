Pro Picks: Desperate Bills will upset the Eagles 24-23

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after a comeback win in their Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City and have an NFC championship rematch coming up against San Francisco. Sunday’s game against Buffalo sets up for a classic letdown. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL and are the first team since the 2005-06 Colts to start 9-1 two years in a row. The Bills have been a major disappointment this season at 6-5. The Eagles are clearly the better team, but it’ll be difficult to match the emotion and intensity after facing the Chiefs, especially in a short, holiday week coming off a Monday night road win with a more important game against the 49ers looming ahead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.