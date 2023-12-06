Pro Picks: Cowboys will edge the Eagles in an NFC East showdown in prime time

The humbled Philadelphia Eagles own the best record in the NFL. The surging Dallas Cowboys are closing in fast. The bitter rivals meet Sunday night with the NFC East and potential No. 1 seed at stake. As Dak Prescott says, here we go. The Eagles are coming off a 42-19 whipping by the San Francisco 49ers, who also dominated the Cowboys in a 42-10 victory in Week 5. Jalen Hurts and the offense couldn’t get going against the 49ers and the defense allowed six straight touchdown drives after forcing two three-and-outs to start the game. Prescott and the Cowboys are clicking, averaging 42 points during a four-game winning streak. But Micah Parsons and the league’s third-ranked defense gave up 35 points in a victory over Seattle last week.

