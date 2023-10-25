Pro Picks: Bills should get back on winning track vs. Buccaneers

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws as New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy Sr. (93) tries to block the pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

The Buffalo Bills haven’t looked like Super Bowl contenders in a month. Since whipping Miami 48-20 in Week 4, the Bills have lost twice and barely beat the Giants thanks to a pair of stops at the 1-yard line. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers present an opportunity for Buffalo to get back on track. With Baker Mayfield under center and a dismal run game, the Buccaneers have struggled on offense. Their top-10 defense has kept them in games. They’ll need that D to step up Thursday night in Buffalo. Allen is 5-0 on Thursday in his career. The Buccaneers are 2-0 on the road this season.

