Pro Picks: Bills should get back on winning track vs. Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills haven’t looked like Super Bowl contenders in a month. Since whipping Miami 48-20 in Week 4, the Bills have lost twice and barely beat the Giants thanks to a pair of stops at the 1-yard line. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers present an opportunity for Buffalo to get back on track. With Baker Mayfield under center and a dismal run game, the Buccaneers have struggled on offense. Their top-10 defense has kept them in games. They’ll need that D to step up Thursday night in Buffalo. Allen is 5-0 on Thursday in his career. The Buccaneers are 2-0 on the road this season.

