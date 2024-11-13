Pro Picks: Big-time QB matchups highlight the NFL’s Week 11 schedule

Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head for first place. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes renew their rivalry. Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels start theirs. Big-time quarterback matchups highlight the NFL’s Week 11 schedule. Wilson and the Steelers (7-2) host two-time MVP Jackson and the Ravens (7-3) in a showdown in the AFC North on Sunday. Then Mahomes and the undefeated Chiefs (9-0) take on Allen and the AFC East-leading Bills (8-2) in a playoff rematch. The NFC East lead is at stake when the Commanders (7-3) and Eagles (7-2) kick off the week on Thursday night.

