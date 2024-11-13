Pro Picks: Big-time QB matchups highlight the NFL’s Week 11 schedule

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles following an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 16-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head for first place. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes renew their rivalry. Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels start theirs. Big-time quarterback matchups highlight the NFL’s Week 11 schedule. Wilson and the Steelers (7-2) host two-time MVP Jackson and the Ravens (7-3) in a showdown in the AFC North on Sunday. Then Mahomes and the undefeated Chiefs (9-0) take on Allen and the AFC East-leading Bills (8-2) in a playoff rematch. The NFC East lead is at stake when the Commanders (7-3) and Eagles (7-2) kick off the week on Thursday night.

