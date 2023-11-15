Pro Picks: Bengals will upset Ravens, tighten up the jumbled AFC North

The rugged AFC North is the only division with four winning teams and they’re playing each other in Week 11. It starts with Bengals-Ravens on Thursday night. Both teams are frustrated following tough losses. The Ravens need a win to stay in first place. The Bengals can’t afford another loss to remain in contention for the division crown with the Steelers and Browns both at 6-3. They had the same record through nine games in each of the past two seasons and ended up winning the North. Lamar Jackson had an excellent game against the Bengals in Week 2 when he led the Ravens to a 27-24 road win.

