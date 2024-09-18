Pro Picks: 9 winless teams aim to avoid an 0-3 start that could doom their playoff aspirations

It’s already desperate times for a few NFL teams who entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. The Ravens, Bengals and Jaguars are among nine winless teams facing a must-win game in Week 3. So are the Colts and Rams. They already have an uphill climb to make the playoffs. Only two of the 32 teams that started 0-2 have made the playoffs since the NFL expanded the postseason field to 14 teams in 2020. Avoiding another loss this week will be crucial. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000. No Super Bowl champion has ever started a season 0-3.

