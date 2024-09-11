Pro Picks: 6 home teams are underdogs in Week 2

Home field is no advantage for six teams that are underdogs in Week 2. The point spread doesn’t favor the Packers, Panthers, Vikings, Patriots, Titans and Broncos on their home turf. Two of those teams — Minnesota and New England — already opened the season with road victories. Green Bay lost starting quarterback Jordan Love to a knee injury in the final minute of a 34-29 loss to Philadelphia in Brazil. Malik Willis, who was 0-3 as a starter in Tennessee, replaces Love. He only joined the Packers on Aug. 27. They’ll host Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts, who lost 29-27 at home to Houston.

