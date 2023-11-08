Pro Picks: 49ers will snap 3-game losing skid and end Jacksonville’s winning streak

The streaking Jacksonville Jaguars hope a week off didn’t stop their momentum. The slumping San Francisco 49ers needed a bye to get some injured players healthy again. Both teams return to action Sunday when they square off in Week 10’s marquee matchup. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have won five in a row. The 49ers have lost three straight but could get wide receiver Deebo Samuel and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams back. The 49ers will have Chase Young for the first time since he was acquired from Washington. Young reunites with former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to bolster an already formidable defense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.