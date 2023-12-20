Pro Picks: 49ers will edge Ravens on Christmas night in a matchup of the NFL’s current No. 1 seeds

The NFL’s two No. 1 seeds facing off in a prime-time matchup on Christmas night was the best present schedule-makers could’ve given fans. A potential Super Bowl preview featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens caps Week 16 and will have a major impact on playoff positioning. The 49ers, who have won six in a row, have more margin for error because they have tiebreaker advantages over a trio of 10-4 teams. They need to win two of the final three to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Ravens still haven’t wrapped up the AFC North and face Miami next week, so a loss would be a setback.

