Pro football leagues XFL and USFL announce intent to merge

NEW YORK (AP) — The XFL and USFL plan to join forces. The spring pro football leagues announced in a statement Thursday that they would merge going forward. The statement says details regarding the new league would be rolled out at a later date. The XFL has eight teams from Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C. The USFL also has eight teams that stretch from New Jersey to Memphis. The leagues say the deal would be subject to customary regulatory approvals. The statement says the new league “will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.