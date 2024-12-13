Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss says he’s being treated for cancer outside his bowel duct

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said Friday he is being treated for cancer found outside his bowel duct between his pancreas and liver.

In an appearance on Instagram Live, Moss, aided by a cane, introduced himself as a cancer survivor and thanked his “prayer warriors” for their support. He had a procedure to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving after experiencing urine discoloration.

Moss said he was hospitalized for six days before being released on Friday. He said he’s being treated with radiation and chemotherapy.

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” on Dec. 6.

“As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. … Hopefully I can be with you guys soon,” Moss said.

“My goal is to get back on television with my team.”

The 47-year-old Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010) and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Moss is second in NFL history with 156 touchdown catches and had an NFL-record 23 TD receptions in 2007 for the Patriots.

