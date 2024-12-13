Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss says he’s being treated for cancer in his bile duct (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the cancer was outside his bowel duct.)
NEW YORK (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss says he’s being treated for cancer in his bile duct (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the cancer was outside his bowel duct.).
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.