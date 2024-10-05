Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Georgia Tech and Buffalo Bills great Billy Shaw dead at 85

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Former Georgia Tech and Buffalo Bills star Billy Shaw has died at age 85 at his home in Georgia. Shaw was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. Shaw chose to play for the Bills of the old American Football League rather than the Dallas Cowboys of the then-rival National Football League because he wanted to play offensive guard rather than linebacker. He won two AFL titles in Buffalo and made eight All-Star teams during his nine-year career.

