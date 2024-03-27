Pro Football Hall of Fame honors longtime Bucs assistant Monte Kiffin

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame has honored longtime NFL assistant coach Monte Kiffin and more than a dozen others as part of its Awards for Excellence program. The Hall announced the 15 recipients of the award that goes to assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, film and video directors and public relations directors. Kiffin was one of the architects of Tampa Bay’s stellar defense that won the Super Bowl in the 2002. He teamed with Tony Dungy to build the vaunted “Tampa 2” scheme that led the Buccaneers to great success and was copied by several other teams around the league.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.