Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan sues doctor over ACL repair

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. A three-time Pro Bowl left tackle released by the Tennessee Titans in February over a failed physical issue is suing renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews for medical malpractice after the October 2020 surgery repairing his torn right ACL left him with “severe and permanent” damage. Attorneys for Taylor Lewan filed the lawsuit Tuesday night, May 2, 2023, in circuit court in Ecambia County, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Humphrey]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-time Pro Bowl left tackle released by the Tennessee Titans in February over a failed physical issue is suing Dr. James Andrews and others for medical malpractice for the October 2020 surgery repairing his torn right ACL leaving him with “severe and permanent” damage. Attorneys for Taylor Lewan filed the lawsuit Tuesday night. The lawsuit accuses Andrews and the other defendants of an improper repair that caused permanent damage to his right knee. Lewan asks for a jury trial and damages in excess of $50,000. The nine-year veteran tore the same ACL last September.

