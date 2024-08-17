Pro Bowl lineman Jeffery Simmons says Titans pass rusher Arden Key’s suspension overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons first teased some big news on social media and then shared Saturday that Tennessee teammate Arden Key won his appeal of a six-game suspension to start the season. Simmons shared the update hours before the Titans played Seattle in an exhibition game Saturday night. Simmons wrote that he and his fellow defensive starter will see everyone Sept. 8 in the Titans’ opener at Chicago. A report July 30 said Key was facing the suspension to start the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. The NFL never announced a suspension of Key. A league spokesman declined to comment Saturday.

