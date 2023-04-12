Pro Bowl DL Simmons thanks Titans owner for her trust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons says he thanked controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk for trusting him back in 2019 once he and the Tennessee Titans agreed to a massive contract extension. The Titans took plenty of heat for drafting him at No. 19 overall because of an old arrest and video showing Simmons punching a woman. Simmons said Strunk answered back that he promised he would never let her down and he hasn’t. Simmons signed his new deal Wednesday. He said trust from a female owner in the NFL meant so much to him considering the adversity he faced in his journey.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.