Prize recruit Dylan Raiola is sharp in his debut as Nebraska overpowers UTEP 40-7

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Raiola passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut and Nebraska beat UTEP 40-7 for its first win in a season opener in five years. Raiola showed poise throughout against the overmatched Miners and flashes of the flair that made him a five-star recruit and highest-rated player to ever sign with the Cornhuskers. His long-anticipated first game for the Huskers brought 86,000 to Memorial Stadium, and he undoubtedly sent the fans home happy. He played one series in the second half and was 19 of 27 for 238 yards when he gave way to Heinrich Haarberg.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.