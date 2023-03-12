Princeton tops Yale 74-65 to win Ivy League championship

By The Associated Press
Yale forward EJ Jarvis (15) looks for help against Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) and forward Zach Martini (54) during the first half of the Ivy League championship NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan scored 21 points, Caden Pierce added a double-double and Princeton beat Yale 74-65 to win the Ivy League Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. No. 2 seed Princeton’s victory ends top-seeded Yale’s three-year run as league champion. The Tigers will be making their 26th appearance in the Big Dance and their first since 2017. Yale beat Princeton 66-64 in last season’s championship game. Evbuomwan sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (21-8). He added five rebounds and four assists. Pierce, the Ivy League’s freshman of year, finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. It was his seventh double-double of the season.  Sophomore Bez Mbeng paced the Bulldogs (21-8) with 18 points and six rebounds.

