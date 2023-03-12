Princeton tops Yale 74-65 to win Ivy League championship

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan scored 21 points, Caden Pierce added a double-double and Princeton beat Yale 74-65 to win the Ivy League Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. No. 2 seed Princeton’s victory ends top-seeded Yale’s three-year run as league champion. The Tigers will be making their 26th appearance in the Big Dance and their first since 2017. Yale beat Princeton 66-64 in last season’s championship game. Evbuomwan sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (21-8). He added five rebounds and four assists. Pierce, the Ivy League’s freshman of year, finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. It was his seventh double-double of the season. Sophomore Bez Mbeng paced the Bulldogs (21-8) with 18 points and six rebounds.

