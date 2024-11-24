Princeton tops Penn on Caden Wright’s second-half scoop-and-score, Tigers win 20-17

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Wright scooped up a Pennsylvania fumble and returned it 6 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter to lift Princeton to a 20-13 come-from-behind win over Pennsylvania in the regular-season finale for both schools. Princeton (3-7) and Penn (4-6) both finished 2-5 in the Ivy League.

