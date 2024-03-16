Princeton tops Columbia 75-58 to win Ivy Tournament for the 5th straight time

NEW YORK (AP) — Madison St. Rose scored 18 points, Kaitlyn Chen added 17 and Princeton beat Columbia 75-58 to win the Ivy League, earning the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. It’s the fifth consecutive year that the Tigers (25-4) have won the league tournament. Princeton has been in the championship game of the Ivy Tournament since its inception in 2017. There was no tournament in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus. Columbia (23-6) was playing in the finals for the second-time ever. The Lions lost to Princeton in the 2022 championship game as well. Ivy League Player of the Year Abbey Hsu led Columbia with 20 points

