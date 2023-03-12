Princeton rallies to beat Harvard and win Ivy Tournament

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 21 points, Ellie Mitchell had four in the final minute and Princeton rallied from an 11-point third quarter deficit to beat Harvard 54-48 and win the Ivy League Tournament. The Tigers earned a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament with the victory. Princeton knocked off sixth-seeded Kentucky in the first round and lost by a point to Indiana in the round of 32 last year. Trailing 48-47 with 1:18 left Mitchell hit a layup with the shot clock running down. After a off-balance runner by Harmoni Turner missed, Mitchell got the rebound and calmly sank two free throws with 37.2 seconds left. Harvard had chances, but couldn’t rally.

