Princeton making another memorable March Madness run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When Mitch Henderson took over as coach at Princeton in 2011, he wanted to give his players a lasting memory like the one from his playing career when the Tigers shocked defending-champion UCLA in an iconic March Madness upset. Now that he has done that following the 15th-seeded Tigers’ first-round win over powerhouse Arizona, there’s a new hurdle to climb. After winning a tournament game for the first time in 25 years, Princeton can earn its first berth in the Sweet 16 since 1967 when only 23 teams were in the tournament by beating seventh-seeded Missouri on Saturday.
FILE - Princeton's Mitch Henderson reacts on the floor during their 63-56 loss to Michigan State University in a second-round college basketball game in NCAA Tournament in Hartford, Conn., Saturday, March 14, 1998. Princeton’s upset of Arizona conjured up memories of what the Tigers achieved in the 1990s when current coach Mitch Henderson was a player. Instead of going down memory lane, Henderson wants to make sure the focus is on what this group of players is accomplishing. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/ELISE AMENDOLA
Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson embraces guard Matt Allocco (14) after their first-round college basketball game victory over Arizona in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Princeton won 59-55. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/José Luis Villegas