CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ryan Langborg scored 18 points shooting 7 for 11 and Princeton beat Harvard 58-56. Evan Nelson scored 19 points for the Crimson. Harvard used a 13-2 run to draw within 51-49 with 5:06 left on Nelson’s layup but couldn’t push past.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.