Princeton gets first win of season, beats Howard 30-13 behind Blaine McAllister’s 2 TDs

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blaine McAllister accounted for two touchdowns and Princeton won its first win of the season, beating Howard 30-13. McAllister tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Luke Colella to end the Tigers’ first drive of the game. McAllister added a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the second. McAllister was 5 of 19 with completions to five different receivers for 80 yards. He added 50 yards on the ground for Princeton (1-1). John Volker led the Tigers with 88 yards rushing on 12 carries. Kasey Hawthorne and quarterback Jaylon Tolbert had short touchdowns runs for Howard (2-3).

