Princeton beats Columbia 10-7 with late 10-minute drive in rainy Ivy League opener

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — John Volker scored on a 1-yard run with 2:07 to play and Princeton pulled out a 10-7 win over Columbia in an Ivy League opener on a rainy Friday night. The Tigers started the game with a 15-play, 65-yard, 8-minute drive and Jeffrey Sexton’s 28-yard field goal before the rain altered the playing conditions. They effectively ended it with a 20-play, 81-yard, 10-minute drive with Volker bulling in for the winning touchdown. On the numbing march Princeton converted a pair of third downs before finishing it with three fourth-down conversions, capped by the touchdown. Columbia’s last effort featured fourth down conversions of 13 and 10 yards to get into Princeton territory before Sekou Roland sacked Caden Bell and Ryan Savage recovered a fumble with 16 seconds left.

