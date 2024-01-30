Princeton back in Top 25 after tough nonconference schedule prepared Tigers for Ivy play

Princeton coach Carla Berube put together a difficult nonconference schedule so her team would be ready for the rigors of the Ivy League as well as potentially another NCAA Tournament run if the Tigers can get back there. The Tigers lost a tight game at UCLA in early November and then beat Oklahoma before losing to Indiana in a Florida tournament. Those game have helped the Tigers run off a 10-game winning streak and earn the No. 25 spot in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Monday. It’s the second time Princeton has been ranked this season.

