Princeton back in Top 25 after tough non-conference schedule prepared Tigers for Ivy play

Princeton coach Carla Berube put together a difficult non-conference schedule so that her team would be ready for the rigors of the Ivy League as well as potentially another NCAA run if the Tigers can get back there. The Tigers lost a tight game at UCLA in earlier November and then beat Oklahoma before losing to Indiana in a Florida tournament. Those game have helped the Tigers run off a 10-game winning streak and earn the No. 25 spot in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday. It’s the second time that Princeton has been ranked this season.

