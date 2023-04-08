Princes William and George see Villa beat Nottingham Forest

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa put on a show for its royal visitors in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest that lifted the team into sixth place in the English Premier League. Prince William, who is known to be a Villa fan, attended the game with his oldest child, Prince George. They saw Ollie Watkins continue his hot streak with a stoppage-time goal to seal victory. It was Watkins’ ninth goal in his last 11 games. It added to Bertrand Traore’s strike early in the second half. Villa has won six of its last seven matches and is in real contention for European qualification.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.