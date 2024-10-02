Prince William watches Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Prince William watched his beloved Aston Villa as it hosted Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Prince of Wales and future King of England is a lifelong fan of the Premier League team and was part of the crowd for its first home game in European soccer’s elite competition for 41 years. William met members of Villa’s 1982 European Cup winning team before the match at Villa Park before watching the much-anticipated match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.