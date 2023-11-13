Prince William and Alex Ferguson attend funeral of Man United great Bobby Charlton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prince William headed the list of dignitaries who attended the funeral of Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton. The future king of England attended the service at Manchester Cathedral in his role as president of the Football Association. Charlton is widely-regarded as the greatest English soccer player of all time. He died last month at the age of 86. Around 1,000 guests attended his funeral, while fans paid their respects as the hearse carrying Charlton’s coffin passed United’s Old Trafford stadium. Former United manager Alex Ferguson and several leading sports figures attended the funeral.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.