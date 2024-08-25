Prince Owusu scores a goal, Sean Johnson has 3 saves as Toronto beats Dynamo 1-0

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson, right, kicks away as midfielder Richie Laryea, center, blocks out Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

HOUSTON (AP) — Prince Owusu scored his first goal in three months, Sean Johnson had three saves and Toronto FC beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0. Toronto (10-14-3) has won back-to-back games — both shutouts by Johnson — for the second time this season but the first since the beginning of March. Owusu headed home a corner kick played by Federico Bernardeschi to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute. The Dynamo had 67% possession and outshot Toronto 17-10.

