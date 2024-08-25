Prince Owusu scores a goal, Sean Johnson has 3 saves as Toronto beats Dynamo 1-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Prince Owusu scored his first goal in three months, Sean Johnson had three saves and Toronto FC beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0. Toronto (10-14-3) has won back-to-back games — both shutouts by Johnson — for the second time this season but the first since the beginning of March. Owusu headed home a corner kick played by Federico Bernardeschi to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute. The Dynamo had 67% possession and outshot Toronto 17-10.

