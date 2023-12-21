Prince has 26 and 17 rebounds, No. 25 TCU women beat Omaha 96-56, win program record 12th straight

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Madison Conner added 19 points and No. 25 TCU beat Omaha 96-56, the Horned Frogs’ record 12-straight win. TCU, which has won 13 of its last 14 games dating to the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, is 12-0 for the first time in program history. The Horned Frogs, who led by double figures for more than 35 minutes, grabbed a season-high 59 rebounds, including 20 offensive, and outscored Omaha 18-6 in second-chance points. Cora Olson, the only Omaha player to score in double figures, had 12 points. Aaliyah Stanley, Kennedi Grant and Grace Cave — Omaha’s top-3 scorers this season, averaging a combined 34.4 per game — totaled 16 points on 6-of-27 (22%) shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.