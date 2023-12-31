Prince, Connor help No. 23 TCU women beat BYU 81-67, extend win streak to program-record 14 games

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Madison Connor scored 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter as No. 23 TCU pulled away to beat BYU 81-67 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. TCU has won 14 straight to open a season for the first time in Horned Frogs basketball history — men’s or women’s. Jaden Owens added 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for TCU and Agnes Emma-Nnopu scored 14 points and grabbed 11 boards. Kailey Woolston led BYU with 15 points and Amari Whiting added 13 points, six assist and five rebounds. Lauren Gustin added 10 points and 16 rebounds, her nation-leading 12th double-double this season.

