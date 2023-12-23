Prince, Conner combine for 43 points and No. 25 TCU women roll past Mount St. Mary’s 87-34

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, Madison Conner added 21 points and No. 25 TCU rolled past Mount St. Mary’s 87-34. TCU (13-0), which broke into the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since Feb. 24, 2020, went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history — with the only Power 5 opponent being Nebraska on Nov. 25. The Horned Frogs are riding a program record 13-game winning streak. TCU led 40-14 at halftime, behind 13 points apiece from Conner and Prince. Mount St. Mary’s shot 1 for 16 in the third and trailed 71-17. Agnes Emma-Nnopu also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

